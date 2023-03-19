Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $194,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in EOG Resources by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 18,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

