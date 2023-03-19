Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 192.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 268,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 176,934 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 29,523.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,577,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $620,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

NYSE REZI opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

