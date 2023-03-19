Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $38,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 388.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after buying an additional 1,530,951 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,519,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after buying an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,160,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after buying an additional 846,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 514.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 920,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after buying an additional 770,665 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

