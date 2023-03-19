Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $30.72 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.