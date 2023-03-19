Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $57,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

