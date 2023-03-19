Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $72,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,741,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,775,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.4 %
KHC stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
