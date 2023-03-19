Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

MGV opened at $97.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

