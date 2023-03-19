Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $36,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.61. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $82.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

