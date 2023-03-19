Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,019,000 after acquiring an additional 426,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

ACWX stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

