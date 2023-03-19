Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

