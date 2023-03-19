Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

SCHC opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.57. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

