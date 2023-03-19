Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $53.81.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

