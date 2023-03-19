Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1,013.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 171,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $1,267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $86.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

