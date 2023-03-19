Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ROP opened at $425.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.31. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

