Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,647,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.