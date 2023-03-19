Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.94. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.