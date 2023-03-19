Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 403 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,392 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

