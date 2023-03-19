Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 6,295 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

