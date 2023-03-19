Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 956 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

