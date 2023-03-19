Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBF opened at $105.58 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.53.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

