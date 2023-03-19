Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

