Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

About Bausch Health Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

