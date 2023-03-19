Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $24.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.