Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,134,000 after acquiring an additional 405,620 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after buying an additional 1,027,218 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $40,273,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,233,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after buying an additional 394,183 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Trading Down 0.7 %

About Bilibili

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.08. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Articles

