Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.81.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.68. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$12.48.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

