BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at $132,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BHK opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.