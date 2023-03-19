BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 114,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 77,985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

