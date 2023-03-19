BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.40) price objective on the stock.
BTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.35) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 191.43 ($2.33).
