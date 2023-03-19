BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.40) price objective on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.35) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 191.43 ($2.33).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

