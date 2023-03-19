Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $6.40

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.54. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 612,083 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 65.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.