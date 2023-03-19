Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down to $31.46

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.46, but opened at $30.15. Bread Financial shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 161,432 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 147,438.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,277 shares during the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,900,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

