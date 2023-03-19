BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 5.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. 1,287,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,227,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HSBC cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.
BRF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BRF
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRF (BRFS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.