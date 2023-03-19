BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 5.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. 1,287,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,227,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HSBC cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

BRF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BRF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 240,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in BRF by 193.4% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,023,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 674,703 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BRF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BRF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BRF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

