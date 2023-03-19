Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $77.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

NYSE BFAM opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

