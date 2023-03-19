British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $463.33.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 505 ($6.15) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 330 ($4.02) to GBX 345 ($4.20) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.83 on Friday. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.