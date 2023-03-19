Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT at $28.25

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

ARCT stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,472,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.