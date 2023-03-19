Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT at $32.50

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Golar LNG Stock Down 4.3 %

GLNG stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

