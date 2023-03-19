Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) PT at $1,080.00

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $855.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.51) to GBX 785 ($9.57) in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

About Hargreaves Lansdown

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

