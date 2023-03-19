Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) PT at C$37.11

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.11.

A number of analysts have commented on H shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE H opened at C$37.55 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$30.87 and a 1 year high of C$38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.46. The stock has a market cap of C$22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.7508434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 64.74%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.