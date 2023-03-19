Brokerages Set Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) PT at $140.00

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $198.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Featured Articles

