Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Gap Down to $11.26

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $10.88. Brookline Bancorp shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 178,731 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKL. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $946.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

In other news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.