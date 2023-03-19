Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.77.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85.

Insider Activity

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.