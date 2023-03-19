Bryan, Garnier & Co Begins Coverage on Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 139.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $2.09 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $950,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,850,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 51,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

