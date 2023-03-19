Bryan, Garnier & Co Begins Coverage on Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Equities research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 139.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $2.09 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.
Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.