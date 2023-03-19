Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMBL. Bank of America started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bumble from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

BMBL opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.92. Bumble has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 50.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

