Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cabaletta Bio’s FY2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $8.10 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

