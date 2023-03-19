Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cabaletta Bio’s FY2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.
Cabaletta Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $8.10 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
