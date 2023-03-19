Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.
CFW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.70.
Calfrac Well Services Price Performance
Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$3.98 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.90 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The company has a market cap of C$319.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.