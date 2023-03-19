Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

CFW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.70.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$3.98 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$3.90 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The company has a market cap of C$319.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

In related news, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 8,500 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$50,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,319,165.50. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.