Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $24.60. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALT. Guggenheim began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $738.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.