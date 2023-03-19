Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Camping World by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 90,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Camping World by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWH opened at $20.26 on Friday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

