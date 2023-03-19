Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.92, but opened at $3.09. Canaan shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 417,208 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.27.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). Canaan had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
