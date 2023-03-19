Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$203.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$203.75.

Several research firms recently commented on CTC.A. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$196.00 target price (up previously from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$164.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$164.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$163.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$155.02. The stock has a market cap of C$8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.26. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$139.24 and a 1-year high of C$195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

