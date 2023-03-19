Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 462 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $180.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

