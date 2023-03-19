Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 37,342 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 733,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,965,000 after acquiring an additional 73,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $178.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.80 and a 200 day moving average of $178.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.