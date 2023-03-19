Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 196.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $366.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.59 and a 200 day moving average of $336.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

